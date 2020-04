The Post Gazette on Prince Street has decorated their front window for Easter! Joining in the North End social distancing egg hunt, the team colored pictures and put them on the window for children to find.

Photo submitted by Marie.

“Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Send in your photos using our Submit a Post form, via email to info@northendwaterfront.com or tag @northend.waterfront on Instagram. Please include a caption or story telling us about your photo.

See past neighborhood photo posts.