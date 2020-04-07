Neighborhood Photo: Colorful Isolation

Dr. Joseph Mendola spotted his neighbor playing with her child out on their deck with numerous colorful toys. Asking if she minded if he took their photo, the woman agreed it was okay. Mendola writes, “It gave me a moment of pleasure to see a beautiful carefree child surrounded by color in the midst of such unsettling times.”

