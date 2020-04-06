Monday’s Brief: Which Boston Neighborhoods Are Getting Hit Harder by COVID-19?, Best Work From Home Lunch Options, NEMPAC Virtual Spring Session Begins

Today’s Monday, April 6 and if you’re looking for a local favorite to order your work from home lunch this week, be sure to check ou Thrillst’s list of the best options broken down by neighborhood, read more here.

Here’s what else you need to know for the week ahead…

NEMPAC Spring Session Begins (Virtual). Spring 10 week session of music, dance, and theatre programming begins – ONLINE! Join us! All ages & abilities, private music instruction. For more information email info@nempacboston.org or call 617-227-2270.

Notable News:

A recent Boston Public Health Commission report shows some Boston neighborhoods like Hyde Park, Mattapan and parts of Dorchester and East Boston getting harder by COVID-19, read more on Universal Hub.

Be Well Boston:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, April 9

7:00PM Canceled: NEWRA: Monthly Meeting at the Nazzaro Center. CANCELED: ALL PUBLIC MEETINGS HAVE BEEN CANCELED DURING THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK

Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

*Become a Patron (Rewards!)* or *Make a One-Time Contribution*

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.