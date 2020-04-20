Monday’s Brief: Patriots Day, City Tries New Tactics of Deploying Trucks with Coronavirus Messages, Marathon Prep Postponed

Today is Monday, April 20 – Patriots Day. The Paul Revere House and the Old North Church & Historic Site, two North End sites that played pivotal roles in Paul Revere’s midnight ride 245 years ago, will commemorate Patriots’ Day a bit differently this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these sites will celebrate virtually with videos, podcasts, and at-home activities, continue reading.

Yesterday, the city took a new approach in the fight against the coronavirus by deploying trucks that broadcasted coronavirus messages in multiple languages in neighborhoods that have COVID-19 rates higher than the rest of the city, read more on NBC Boston.

2:00PM City Council Hearing on Social Impact of COVID-19. The public may watch this hearing via live stream at www.boston.gov/city-council-tv. The hearing will address the social impacts of COVID-19 pandemic response measures relative to domestic violence, social isolation, and mental health. To submit a written testimony, email ccc.health@boston.gov

8:30AM Virtual Harbor Use Public Forum: 100 Acre Open Space Plan. Join Boston Harbor Now for this month’s Harbor Use Public Forum with the Boston Planning and Development Agency and their team from Sasaki. The virtual presentation, hosted via Zoom, will focus on the work to update the Fort Point District 100 Acres Master Plan, a 2006 document, in order to develop greater design and program of public open space required for new development entitlements as well as the recommendations of Coastal Resilience Solutions for South Boston, see additional details here.

2:00PM City Council Hearing on the Proposed Guidelines for Ventilator Distribution and ICU Beds. A hearing on the proposed guidelines for ventilator distribution and ICU beds in the event of a shortage and ensuring that health inequities do not dictate medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The public may watch this hearing via live stream at boston.gov/city-council-tv.

10 years ago, on April 19, 2010, our dear friend Bobby D was taken away from us totally unexpectedly. It was a shock to all of us that someone so kind, so caring and so loving could be gone so young. During this crazy time of Covid-19, the world needs people like Bobby D to help us all get through this. Bobby would not be asking why this was happening, he would be looking to see what he could do to help those who were in need, continue reading.

