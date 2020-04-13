Monday’s Brief: Former Bruins Player Colby Cave Dies at 25, Speak for the Trees, South End Now has Most COVID-19 Cases

Today is Monday, April 13 and former Boston Bruins player Colby Cave passed away at the age of 25 on Saturday after being placed into a medically induced coma earlier last week following brain surgery, read more on Boston.com.

3:30PM Speak for the Trees: Keeping Curious/Talking Trees. Join Katherine Walsh, Sustainability and Environmental Resources Manager for Boston Public Schools, and Raquel Jimenez, Ph.D. Candidate in Environmental Health at Boston University to explore the links between trees and student health and learning. What does research show about how trees improve mental and physical health of students? Learn about the steps that Boston Public Schools has undertaken to improve the greens pace available to students, see additional details here.

7:00PM CANCELED: NEWNC Monthly Meeting at the Nazzaro Center. CANCELED: ALL PUBLIC MEETINGS HAVE BEEN CANCELED DURING THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK

New figures released by the Boston Public Health Commission on Friday show that the South End now has the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in the city with 282 confirmed cases as of Thursday, read more on Universal Hub.

Tuesday, April 14

10:30AM First Steps – Early Childhood Dance Class – DROP IN. It’s never too early to start dancing! Little ones are introduced to the world of dance, using creative movement, games, props and songs. This is a great way for grown-up and child to bond through music and movement. Child must be accompanied by an adult at all times in this class. The first three classes will be ONLINE (April 7, April 14, April 28), DROP-IN for Online Classes for $25. Email info@nempacboston.org.

11:30AM NEMPAC Virtual IG Class – “Yoga for the Family”. Karen Shea hosts Yoga for Families on the Instagram account @nempacboston. Donations welcome via Venmo @nempac-boston.

6:30PM CANCELED: FOCCP Monthly Meeting at Mariner’s House. CANCELED: ALL MEETINGS HAVE BEEN CANCELED DURING THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK

