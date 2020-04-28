Maria’s Cotton Masks Available in North End

Maria Carella, the retired dressmaker in North Square, is finally caught up on her mask making. Masks are once again readily available by emailing Sandro at crosstownart@gmail.com.

Maria the Dressmaker

These are 100% recycled cotton and rubber band masks. They are contoured to the face and nose, from a pattern, and carefully hemmed at the perimeter.

A suggested contribution of $5 per mask, but the Crosstown Foundation for the Arts Inc. will cover the cost for anyone who needs it.

Maria and Sandro thank the community for all their support and wish everyone to stay healthy.