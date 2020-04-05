Maria the Dressmaker 100% Recycled Cotton Masks for Residents

In response to the coronavirus crisis and to keep my mom, Maria The Dressmaker, busy and engaged, I’ve asked her to put her skills to work to make these 100% cotton re-cycled cotton and rubber band masks. They are contoured to the face and nose, from a pattern, and carefully hemmed at the perimeter.

I’m paying Maria $5/mask to construct these, and I’d like to make them available to anyone in the neighborhood who needs one. A suggested contribution of $5 per mask, but the Crosstown Foundation for the Arts Inc. will cover the cost for anyone who needs it.





Folks may pick these up outside my studio at North Square after arranging by email to do so: crosstownart@gmail.com, 2 max per customer.