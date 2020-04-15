Marathon Daffodils to be Distributed to Hospitals

For six years Marathon Daffodils has lined the 26.2 mile Boston Marathon route, as well as Boston’s neighborhood parks, with bright yellow daffodils on Marathon Monday to honor those who lost their lives in the Marathon bombings of April 15, 2013.

Although the Boston Marathon will not be taking place in April 2020 due to COVID-19, Marathon Daffodils will still be distributing flowers, this year to Boston area hospitals. On Friday, April 17, thousands of potted daffodils will be placed outside hospitals to recognize and thank the medical workers who are on the front lines battling the coronavirus.

Marathon Daffodils is joining with WS Development and its Boston Seaport neighborhood, as well as Olson’s Greenhouse, and Cityscapes, to distribute the flowers to Massachusetts General, The Boston Convention and Exposition Center Field Hospital, Beth Israel Hospital, Boston Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center, Newton Wellesley Hospital, and others.

Join the fun with your own daffodil

Marathon Daffodils and Boston Seaport have created a single coloring book page of a daffodil, and hope Boston residents will color the daffodil and display it in their home windows and on their doors. Download it here or on The Seaport’s website, bostonseaport.xyz, and via its social channels, @seaportbos on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

A professional documentary filmmaker followed the path of these flowers in 2016, telling the story of Marathon Daffodils and this remarkable effort of donors and volunteers. Marathon Daffodils will plant any remaining bulbs from this spring in September, which will bloom in the ground for the arrival of the 2021 Boston Marathon.