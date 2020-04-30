Hats Galore! Friends of Christopher Columbus Park Virtual Derby Party

The postponement of the Kentucky Derby did not stop some Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) from celebrating with a Zoom Derby Party.

In the spirit of Derby Day, these fashionistas wore a variety of hats. There were bucket hats, fascinators, a French beret, and many bedecked, broad brimmed hats. A fun time was had by all.

As impossible as it may seem given the current public health crisis and safety restrictions, an actual party may take place on September 5th, when the Derby is now scheduled to take place. Fingers crossed!

Technical assistance by Meredith Piscitelli