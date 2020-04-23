Greenway Launches At-Home Augmented Reality Experience

The Greenway Conservancy has launched a new at-home augmented reality (AR) public art installation that allows anyone to explore contemporary art and historic images of the Greenway without leaving their homes through the Hoverlay app.

The new virtual experience expands upon the Greenway’s 2019 AR installation along the park. Photo credit: Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy.

Each week new content will be released that shows the growth and change along the Greenway throughout the 20th and 21st centuries. Currently on display in the app is “Dewey Square, 1905 South Station Courtesy of the Library of Congress, Detroit Publishing Company collection,” and Car Park X, a contemporary art work by Will Pappenheimer.

How to use the Hoverlay app:

Download Hoverlay Install the Hoverlay app and search for the Bring The Greenway Home channel to see content. OR type hoverlay.io/BringTheGreenwayHome in your mobile browser, and follow instructions to install Hoverlay camera browser app on your mobile device.

Select a content card on the Bring The Greenway Home channel and select whether you’re inside your home or outside in your backyard. New content will be shared every week; check back to discover contemporary artworks and historical photographs of the park.

Use the Hoverlay app to explore the interactive installations, originally positioned on The Greenway, in your own home or backyard.

The Hoverlay app allows you to take photos and video of your AR experience directly within the app! Share your experience social media using the hashtag #BringTheGreenwayHome.

Note: the app requires an AR capable iOS (6s or above) or Android phone or tablet.

This new virtual experience builds off of the Greenway’s exhibit last summer that featured sixteen locations along the park where you could hold up your phone to see historical images from that spot. That exhibit its still on display and people are encouraged to visit the sites during a social distancing walk!