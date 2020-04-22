Gov. Baker Closes Schools for Reminder of Academic Year; Daycares Closed Through June 29

Governor Charlie Baker announced on Tuesday, April 21, that Massachusetts schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year. State daycare centers will be closed until June 29.

The announcement extends Gov. Baker’s earlier closure of schools due to COVID-19. Baker emphasized that Massachusetts is still in the midst of the coronavirus surge and that there is no safe way for children to return to school without risk of spreading the virus. Non-emergency childcare programs will also remain closed, but daycare for children of healthcare employees, first responders, and other essential workers will continue.

The state education department will be expanding remote learning opportunities for students, with a new plan for remote learning expected this Friday, according Education Commissioner Jeff Riley.

Statewide organizations such as the Massachusetts Teachers Association and the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents supported the decision, as did Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius.

Boston Public Schools have been closed since mid-March and were scheduled to reopen on April 27. Mayor Walsh suggested an extension of this closure would be coming in his COVID-19 updates on Monday, April 20.

As of April 21, 2020, Massachusetts was reporting 41,199 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 1,961 deaths.