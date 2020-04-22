Caffe Paradiso Donates Pizza to Casa Maria Seniors

Adriana DeStefano and the family at Caffè Paradiso on Hanover Street brought a bit of joy to our neighborhood seniors on Monday by delivering dozens of pizza pies to the entire Casa Maria housing complex for lunch!

The pizzas were made right here in the North End with added donations by Pizzeria Regina and special contributions from Bencotto, Locale, Quattro and Rina’s.

The massive amount of pizza was quickly distributed throughout the senior housing complex, all with social distancing procedures. Residents and staff were thrilled and very thankful to the Paradiso family and the five North End pizzerias!