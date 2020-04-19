Boston COVID-19 Cases Surging

Releasing their latest report for the week ending April 16th, the Boston Public Health Commission showed a 67% increase in cases of COVID-19 among city residents over the previous week. Of the 4,763 total cases in Boston, 485 residents have required hospitalization and 122 individuals have died. [Update: As of this writing on 4/18/20, the total is 5,400 cases and 158 deaths. View Boston’s latest numbers.]

The downtown neighborhoods (North End, West End, Downtown, Back Bay and Beacon Hill) reported a total of 185 cases, or 33 cases per 10,000 residents. In the previous weekly report, there were 129 cases.

Boston has been making national news as a surging hotspot, highlighted this weekend on national TV and in the Sunday Globe. The State reported 156 additional deaths on Saturday bringing the total to 1,560. The number of new cases was nearly 2,000 adding up to over 36,000 in the Commonwealth. (Latest State numbers.)

Closest to downtown, the South End neighborhood has the highest rate of positive Covid-19 tests. City officials believe that may be attributed to an effort to test everyone at Pine Street Inn. In the outer neighborhoods, residents in Hyde Park and Mattapan have the highest positive testing rates. Universal Hub postulates that those areas correlate with a large number of healthcare workers who are also being tested at a higher rate than the rest of the city residents.