Releasing their latest report for the week ending April 16th, the Boston Public Health Commission showed a 67% increase in cases of COVID-19 among city residents over the previous week. Of the 4,763 total cases in Boston, 485 residents have required hospitalization and 122 individuals have died. [Update: As of this writing on 4/18/20, the total is 5,400 cases and 158 deaths. View Boston’s latest numbers.]
The downtown neighborhoods (North End, West End, Downtown, Back Bay and Beacon Hill) reported a total of 185 cases, or 33 cases per 10,000 residents. In the previous weekly report, there were 129 cases.
Boston has been making national news as a surging hotspot, highlighted this weekend on national TV and in the Sunday Globe. The State reported 156 additional deaths on Saturday bringing the total to 1,560. The number of new cases was nearly 2,000 adding up to over 36,000 in the Commonwealth. (Latest State numbers.)
Closest to downtown, the South End neighborhood has the highest rate of positive Covid-19 tests. City officials believe that may be attributed to an effort to test everyone at Pine Street Inn. In the outer neighborhoods, residents in Hyde Park and Mattapan have the highest positive testing rates. Universal Hub postulates that those areas correlate with a large number of healthcare workers who are also being tested at a higher rate than the rest of the city residents.
3 Replies to “Boston COVID-19 Cases Surging”
Look at Hanover St the afternoon. Several motorcyclists in their costumes hanging out without masks and not distancing Why are they here? Go home! The Stanza di Sigari is cllosed!
The weather gets warmer and people let their guard down because they figure the flu season is over. Fact is, I have had a good number April sicknesses to know the sick season is behind. I am actually having dreams about being out without the mask on. Key thing to remember; don’t let your guard down. This bug is going to be around for a while.
My biggest concern is a second wave. If you research the 1918 pandemic , a second wave was more powerful and deadly than the first wave. Anyone who wears glasses knows the how difficult it is to wear your mask for any length of time. Your glasses fog up but you gotta do what you gotta do. What I’ve heard lately is ” it’s better to be 6 feet apart than six feet under”