CommunityKids & Families Youth Meal Distribution Schedule By Nazzaro Center - Thu, Mar. 26, 2020 Effective Friday, March 27, the hours of operation at the BCYF Nazzaro Center for youth meal distributions, located at 30 N. Bennet Street in the North End, has changed to Monday through Friday 9am—12pm.