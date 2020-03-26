A proposal by Gov. Baker would allow restaurants to sell wine and beer with takeout and delivery during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. In normal times, alcohol sales can make up to half or more of the profit at many eateries and the addition to the takeout menu could be a boost during difficult times.

“This won’t really be a money-making venture. It’s trying to keep employee’s employed and keep the lights on,” said Chef Rich Ansara of Tresca on Hanover Street. “We’re getting a lot of support from friends buying gift cards,” he added. In addition to it’s take out menu, Tresca sells jars of its sauces at Market Basket and Roche Bros.

The legislation would apply to those with existing liquor licences and have limits of 2 bottles of wine or 2 six-packs of beer per order. Alcohol would have to be delivered with food in sealed bottles and cans.

With the restaurant industry practically shut down, the concept could provide a lifeline to those struggling to stay open with a skeleton staff. There has been some online opposition by liquor stores which continue to operate as “essential” services under the Governor’s previous orders.

New York and New Hampshire already allow alcohol with takeout. A vote is expected this week in the legislature.