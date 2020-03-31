Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user says, “People are bringing their dogs to the RUFF dog park in North End and not maintaining a 6ft distance. Why isn’t this directive being enforced?”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on March 30, 2020 and remains open as of March 31, 2020.

This 311 user says, “Please close basketball courts in the city! I live in the north end where there are several basketball courts. Today they were all full of people playing basketball while the rest of us are doing our best to practice physical distancing from each other. The most disturbing was a group of eight 20-something’s playing full-contact basketball outside the Nazarro Center.

I have friends and colleagues that are on the front lines in hospitals risking their lives and the lives of their families to fight this thing. If people are not going to comply with the states mandate to remain physically distant from eachother please make it as difficult as possible for people to do so and close the basketball courts and enforce the mandate. Thank you.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on March 21, 2020 and closed on March 26, 2020 with the following note:

“Closed with status: Case Closed. Case Noted. Dear Friend,. We’d like to share some important updates for our park users. Tot lots and playgrounds are temporarily closed. Parks remain open at this time. Maintenance and operational functions continue uninterrupted. Although parks remain open for passive recreation (such as walking or jogging), park users are advised to follow “social distancing” guidelines recommended by the Boston Public Health Commission. Remain at least six feet away from other people. Wash hands, utilize hand sanitizer, and cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your inner elbow. Limit time in public areas and avoid congregating in groups. Stay home if you feel sick.

Please call 617-635-4505 or email parks@boston.gov if you have questions about Parks permits or events. Visit Boston.gov/coronavirus for the latest public health information. Sincerely, Boston Parks and Recreation Department.”

Editor’s Note: Mayor Walsh has since announced that basketball nets in public parks would be zip-tied and hockey goals removed to limit the playing of these team contact sports during COVID-19.

Remember, to report a claim with 311, you can call 311, go to the 311 website, tweet at 311, or download the app. What do you think about these 311 cases? Follow our “What’s The 311?” tag to see past week’s postings!