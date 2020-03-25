Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user says, “Needle next to the wood fence. Thanks!”

The original post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on March 22, 2020. The post was Closed on March 22, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Resolved. One syringe recovered on boardwalk near north end. RA.”

This 311 user writes, “There have been 3 cinder blocks on the sidewalk/against the building for over a month. It seems to be a safety hazard. Garbage men never take them. Can something be done?”

The original 311 post can be found here. The original note was submitted and opened on March 23,2020 and remains open as of March 24, 2020.

This 311 user writes, “This bike has been here for over two months and it’s impacting the parking in this lot due to its location.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on August 8, 2019 and was closed on March 17, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Noted. The bike was not found at this location when a team from the Boston Transportation Department went to remove it. If the problem persists or if you have any questions, please verify the address is correct and feel free to contact us through BOS:311.”

