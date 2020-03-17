Welcome back to our weekly update that highlights some of the cases appearing on 311 in the North End/Waterfront neighborhoods. All 311 cases are public information and can be found at 311.boston.gov.

This 311 user writes, “Follow up to ticket #101003098932. Turf was never re-glued down. RUFF would like to do a walk through of the park to show all the areas where the turf is coming up.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on February 24, 2020 and was closed on March 16, 2020 with the following note, “Closed with status: Case Noted. Thank you very much for submitting the request. We had our maintenance staff go out to inspect the turf. It has been secured for the time being, but will need to be re-glued. However this will need to be done at a warmer temperature for it to take.”

This 311 user writes, “Please tag non-residents in the North End. With many of us told to work from home, we cannot find resident spaces. Thanks!”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Sunday, March 15, 2020 and was closed on Monday, March 16 with the following note, “Case Resolved. TAGGED.”

This 311 user says, “Can you tell us how many Covid-19 cases there are in the North End and whether patients were circulating in the community for a time. People may want to heighten precautions if they know where the cases are. Please forget about businesses. We know you closed the schools there.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Thursday, March 12, 2020 and remains open as of Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

This 311 user writes, “Trash days are Monday and Thursday.”

The original 311 post can be found here. The post was submitted and opened on Wednesday, March 11 at 6:55 a.m. The case was closed on Wednesday, March 11 at 7:40 a.m. with the following note, “Case Resolved. Cited for trash out early.”

Remember, to report a claim with 311, you can call 311, go to the 311 website, tweet at 311, or download the app.




