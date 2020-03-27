This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured coronavirus updates for the city and state, local columns, history, photos, nature, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

On Monday, March 23, Governor Baker issued an emergency order requiring all employers that do not provide “COVID-19 Essential Services” to close their physical workplaces and facilities from March 24 until April 7. The Department of Public Health has also issued a two-week stay at home advisory for Massachusetts. Read more here.

Lifelong North Ender and columnist Nicholas Dello Russo shares part one of his story about tenement life. Step back in time to the North End of the 1940s with this heartfelt, historical account of the neighborhood. Read more here and stay tuned for part 2!

Several residents and local community members have reported sightings of turkeys around the neighborhood this past week! They mostly seem to be out and about during the morning hours. Interestingly, this seems to be a recurring event, with an increase in feathered neighbors at the end of March 2019 and beginning of April 2018! See our 2020 turkeys here.

Local writer Monica Collins’ latest column discusses the efforts of Governor Baker and Mayor Walsh during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Read more, including comments from other readers, here.

For many North End/Waterfront residents, life has come to a bit of a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In keeping with the state issued stay-at-home advisory, our readers are restructuring their lives in a number of ways. Here are some tips to help navigate this time of social distancing. Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

In a time of information overload, it can be nice to step back and look at some photos that remind us of the charm of our neighborhood and that spring is on its way! Check out our social highlights from readers’ daily walks and plants, as well as last week’s streets and waterfront scenes.