This week’s top posts on NorthEndWatefront.com mainly focused on the rapidly changing public health emergency due to the coronavirus, COVID-19. Schools, community centers, and many local businesses have closed until further notice. The North End/Waterfront community has found ways to come together, such as our “helping hands” list of those looking to lend a hand to neighbors during this crisis. Other popular articles this week looked to the future, including development, parks, and local groups. Read more below.

Now, more than ever, Bostonians must come together to support one another during this ever-evolving global pandemic. But how can we come together while remaining apart? Here’s how you can safely support your neighborhood’s businesses while also practicing smart public health. Read more here.

Starting Tuesday, March 17th, all Massachusetts restaurants and bars are ordered to close for on-site service and open only for take-out and delivery, said Gov. Charlie Baker at a Sunday press conference. The closure will last at least through April 5th, with a potential for further extension. Read more here.

The Feast of San Gennaro would have celebrated its third Boston iteration this year but has been canceled for this September, according to its North End organizers Frank DePasquale, Pasquale Trotta and Nick Varano who vow to bring it back in September 2021. Read more here.

Boston’s Public Facilities Department, Boston Planning and Development Association (BPDA), and Sasaki Architects recently provided an update on the City Hall Renovation Project, due to begin construction in April, pending COVID-19 delays. Read more and see designs here.

Kirsten Hoffman presented updates from the Friends of Cutillo Park, the North End Clean Streets Committee, and the Boston Architectural College’s study on future uses of the Nazzaro Center building at the March North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) meeting. Read more and watch the video here.