This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured rising concerns about coronavirus, construction, development, neighborhood updates, arts, people, and more. Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

Boston Public Schools closed the North End’s Eliot K-8 Innovation School through March 18th due to a presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in a non-student member of the school community. Read more here and see a list of all local closures here.

Boston Water & Sewer Commission (BWSC) presented project plans for upcoming construction and related traffic changes at the March North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) meeting. Construction is scheduled to start in April and last through October. Read more here.

The Impact Advisory Group (IAG) for the Harbor Garage Redevelopment recently heard from the Chiofaro Company developers regarding their proposed project. The conversation at the IAG meeting centered around providing climate resiliency, creating an accessible waterfront, and addressing the area’s flooding through a series of mitigation tactics. Read more here.

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council March meeting began with a series of committee reports. Among the updates was the process for the upcoming NEWNC elections, baseball registration, and Greenway news. Read more and watch the video here.

Celebrating their 19th year in operation, the North End Music and Performing Arts Center’s (NEMPAC) Executive Board recently held their annual public meeting. The meeting provided an opportunity for attendees to learn new details on the 48-50 Tileston Street project, insights on NEMPAC’s financial status, and the positive impact of community support. Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

Damien DiPaola, owner of Carmelina’s Restaurant on Hanover Street and Domenic’s, newly opened on Salem Street, has been awarded the March 2020 Good Neighbor award for being a constant figure in the strive for cleanliness here in the North End. Read more here.