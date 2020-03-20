Today is Friday, March 20 and District One City Councilor Lydia Edwards’ office is compiling a list to help connect restaurants and seniors during the coronavirus pandemic, read more about the program here.

Here’s what else you need to know for this weekend…

1:00PM POSTPONED: Films of Ida Lupino: Hard, Fast and Beautiful! All Boston Public Libraries are closed due to COVID-19. All events, classes, concerts and talks taking place at all locations of the Boston Public Library are at this time either cancelled or postponed.

Notable News:

As the city continues to practice social distancing, some residents have been taking to their windows each day and joining fellow neighbors in serenading each other as a way to life spirts, read more on WHDH.com.

Enjoying the Fresh Air:

Saturday, March 21

10:30AM CANCELLED: I Piccoli Lettori. THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED. Join I AM Books for its Italian reading group for little ones! Children (0-4) and their parents will engage in multiple readings and games for a fun morning of Italian language and learning.

6:00PM POSTPONED – Marina Viola – Loro Fanno l’amore. THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED.

From the Community:

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department have announced the temporary closure of all tot lots and playgrounds. This includes Columbus Park playground in the North End/Waterfront, continue reading.



