Today is Friday, March 20 and District One City Councilor Lydia Edwards’ office is compiling a list to help connect restaurants and seniors during the coronavirus pandemic, read more about the program here.
Here’s what else you need to know for this weekend…
1:00PM POSTPONED: Films of Ida Lupino: Hard, Fast and Beautiful! All Boston Public Libraries are closed due to COVID-19. All events, classes, concerts and talks taking place at all locations of the Boston Public Library are at this time either cancelled or postponed.
Notable News:
‘Hands not touching hands’: Back Bay residents singing from windows to lift spirits.
As the city continues to practice social distancing, some residents have been taking to their windows each day and joining fellow neighbors in serenading each other as a way to life spirts, read more on WHDH.com.
Enjoying the Fresh Air:
Saturday, March 21
10:30AM CANCELLED: I Piccoli Lettori. THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED. Join I AM Books for its Italian reading group for little ones! Children (0-4) and their parents will engage in multiple readings and games for a fun morning of Italian language and learning.
6:00PM POSTPONED – Marina Viola – Loro Fanno l’amore. THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED.
From the Community:
Columbus Park Playground Closed Until Further Notice
The Boston Parks and Recreation Department have announced the temporary closure of all tot lots and playgrounds. This includes Columbus Park playground in the North End/Waterfront, continue reading.
