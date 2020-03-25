Today is Wednesday, March 25 and if you’re looking for an activity to do, maybe even with your kids, consider making greetings cards for the seniors in the neighborhood who currently live alone. Cards can be dropped off or sent to the Nazzaro Center and will be distributed accordingly.

Notable News:

In these new times we find ourselves in where social distancing and e-learning are soon to become the new norm, some Boston students are still struggling to stay connected to their schools and teachers while their await laptops, read more on The Boston Globe.

Thursday, March 26

10:30AM NEMPAC Live Instagram Community Classes: Dance with Kristina & Sabina. Professional Dancer of Erick Hawkins Dance Company in New York City and Dean College dance professor, Kristina Berger and her daughter Sabina will together lead an online dance experience! Access the live streaming on NEMPAC’s Instagram account @nempacboston.

6:00PM POSTPONED: Save the Harbor Gala at the Seaport Hotel. This event has been postponed. It has been rescheduled for October 20, 2020.

6:00PM NEMPAC Disney Virtual Sing-A-Long! NEMPAC Music Director Alexandra Dietrich will lead the community in an online and free Disney Sing-a-along for all ages with Disney favorites from Snow White to Moana. Participants can also make requests! Access the live streaming on NEMPAC’s Instagram account @nempacboston.

