Today is Wednesday, April 1 while it may be April Fools Day, it’s no joke that the Boston Calling Music Festival scheduled for late May has officially been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, read more on BostonCalling.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Tony Demarco Win World’s Welterweight Title. On this day in 1955 Tony DeMarco from the North End won the World’s Welterweight title. Known as the “Flame and Fury of Fleet Street,” DeMarco is honored with a statue on the corner of Hanover and Cross Streets. He was also inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June 2019.

1:00PM CANCELED: “Books in Bloom” Library Open House. All “Books in Bloom” events have been canceled due to COVID-19.

Notable News:

Michael McKinnell, one of the architects behind the design of Boston’s City Hall, passed away from complications from COVID-19 at the age of 84 last Friday, read more on Boston.com.

Scenes from an eerily empty Boston via The Boston Globe:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, April 2

POSTPONED: Books in Bloom.This event has been postponed out of precautionary measures around COVID-19.

6:00PM Canceled: North End Public Safety Meeting. All public meetings at the Nazzaro Center are canceled during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Friday, April 3

POSTPONED: Books in Bloom. This event has been postponed out of precautionary measures around COVID-19.

6:00 PM North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) Open Mic Night. Join NEMPAC via the virtual platform Zoom to watch and/or participate in their first ever free open mic community night. This event is open to all ages and abilities. Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org.

