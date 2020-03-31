Today is Tuesday, March 31 and The Massachusetts Health Council is running a COVID-19 video contest for middle and high school students in Massachusetts as a positive way for students can keep busy during this pandemic, continue reading.

6:30PM 10 on 10: Women in the Workforce | Old North Speaker Series. This event will be hosted as an online webinar and conversation. Join Old North for a virtual celebration of influential women past and present! Hear from ten powerhouse women working in Boston today as they each offer a 5-minute spotlight presentation on a visionary woman from Massachusetts history, see additional details here.

A Boston-founded initiative to feed healthcare workers and provide some relief to restaurants that have seen a significant decrease in business due to the coronavirus has expanded. Off Their Plate, the initiative founded by a Harvard medical student, has now expanded to New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Pittsburgh, read more on Boston.com.

Wednesday, April 1

Tony Demarco Win World’s Welterweight Title – April 1, 1955.

1:00PM CANCELED: “Books in Bloom” Library Open House. All “Books in Bloom” events have been canceled due to COVID-19.

Thursday, April 2

POSTPONED: Books in Bloom.This event has been postponed out of precautionary measures around COVID-19.

6:00PM Canceled: North End Public Safety Meeting. All public meetings at the Nazzaro Center are canceled during the CV-19 Outbreak.

Friday, April 3

POSTPONED: Books in Bloom.This event has been postponed out of precautionary measures around COVID-19.

We are living in a challenging time and in unchartered territory. When people or groups step up to the plate to serve the greater cause they deserve great thanks and recognition, continue reading.

The Foster Street Playground was recently featured in a recent 311 report and I fell compelled to share some insights and history. My parents and I have attempted to address the abandonment of this city playground for many years to no avail. Our property abuts the playground; our kitchen windows look directly out on to the cars that now park there, and the filthy, crumbling, collapsing surface. It has been neglected by the city for many, many years, continue reading.

