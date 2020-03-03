Today is Tuesday, March 3 – the Massachusetts presidential primary when voters will cast their vote for who they want to see on the November ballot, continue reading.

Primary Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Massachusetts registered voters to cast their ballot for presidential nominees, party ward, and town committees. Check your voting location and see sample ballots here.

Street Sweeping Resumes. The Boston Public Works Department will resume regularly posted street sweeping. Violators who do not move their cars during street sweeping hours will be subject to a ticket and towing. The street sweeping schedule is available here.

Notable News:

What appeared to be a Boston Bruins tailgate in City Hall Plaza on Monday was actually the set for the new Disney+ movie “Godmothered,” which has been filming in and around Boston for the past couple of months, read more on Boston.com.

Wednesday, March 4

5:30PM Oscar Wilde Film Series: The Canterville Ghost (1944) at the North End Library. The descendent of a ghost imprisoned for cowardice hopes to free the spirit by displaying courage when under duress. Directed by Jules Dassin and starring Charles Laughton, Robert Young, and Margaret O’Brien.

6:00PM The Boston Massacre: A Family History. Serena Zabin, Professor of History and Director of American Studies at Carleton College, draws on original sources and lively stories to follow British troops as they are dispatched from Ireland to Boston in 1768 to subdue the increasingly rebellious colonists. She reveals the many forgotten regimental wives and children who accompanied the armies and lived among Bostonians. Join the pre-talk reception at 5:30 p.m. before the lecture at the Massachusetts Historical Society, see additional details here.

7:00ON NEMPAC Annual Public Meeting at 11 N Square. The public is invited to join members of the NEMPAC Board of Directors and Executive Director, Sherri Snow, for its annual meeting which will include past achievements and a financial review of 2019. The organization will also share updates and news related to their upcoming renovation of 48-50 Tileston Street into a state-of-the-art music center.

