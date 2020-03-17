Today is Tuesday, March 17 and the North End/Waterfront community has come together and started a list of helping hands for those kind enough to offer their services during these difficult times for our neighbors, see the full list of offers here.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

St. Patrick’s & Evacuation Day. St. Patrick’s Day is a legal holiday in Boston (and all of Suffolk County) where it is also recognized with Evacuation Day. In recognition of Irish and Irish American culture, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations include prominent displays of the color green, eating and drinking, religious observances, and parades. Boston is America’s Most Irish City.

2:00PM City Council Hearing on Coronavirus. This hearing will be limited to Councilors, staff, and panelists, as the Iannella Chamber will be closed to the public. It highly encourages members of the public to view this hearing to evaluate the City of Boston’s preparedness for the coronavirus strain COVID-19 and participate in this hearing remotely. A discussion will focus on facilities and economic impact. This hearing will be broadcast live on Comcast 8/RCN 82/Verizon 1964 and can also be streamed at: boston.gov/city-council-tv.

5:00PM CANCELLED: Wharf District Council Meeting. The Wharf District Council March meeting has been canceled as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19.

7:30PM Mayor Walsh Delivers COVID-19 Update. In a televised address, Mayor Martin J. Walsh will provide updates on the City’s response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) public health emergency. The Mayor will share a situation summary and planning updates to mitigate the spread of the virus. The address will be live streamed at boston.gov, and will be broadcast live on WCVB, see additional details here.

Notable News:

While restaurants are closing their doors, chefs and owners behind some of the city’s prominent Italian restaurants in the North End say the ban is necessary to avoid reaching the same levels that the coronavirus pandemic has in their home country, read more on the Boston Herald.

Take Out Only:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, March 18

5:30PM Oscar Wilde Film Series: The Importance of Being Earnest. Join the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for their Oscar Wilde Film Series featuring The Importance of Being Earnest.

7:00PM Cancelled: Renegade Women in Film & TV with Elizabeth Weitzman. This event has been cancelled. It may rescheduled in the future, in which case it will be added to this calendar on the new date.

Thursday, March 19

St. Joseph’s Day.

4:00PM POSTPONED: Crafty Grown-ups: Flower Making. All Boston Public Libraries are closed due to COVID-19. All events, classes, concerts and talks taking place at all locations of the Boston Public Library are at this time either cancelled or postponed.

From the Community:

District One City Councilor Lydia Edwards, representing the North End, East Boston and Charlestown, shares COVID-19 resources in her latest newsletter, continue reading.



Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

*Become a Patron (Rewards!)* or *Make a One-Time Contribution*

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.