Today is Tuesday, March 24 and starting today at noon Governor Baker’s emergency order goes into effect requiring all non-essential businesses to close and the Department of Public Health has issued a two-week stay-at-home advisory, read more here.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

5:30PM Speak for the Trees Event – new online location. No Need to LEAF the house reception to learn about how you can get involved in Speak for the Trees’ efforts to preserve and grow Boston’s urban forest, see additional details here.

Notable News:

As part of Governor Baker’s emergency order to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, Boston.com has pulled together a list outlining the essential businesses that will remain open, read more on Boston.com.

An Unusual Scene at Mike’s:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, March 26

6:00PM POSTPONED: Save the Harbor Gala at the Seaport Hotel. This event has been postponed. It has been rescheduled for October 20, 2020.

6:00PM NEMPAC Disney Virtual Sing-A-Long! NEMPAC Music Director Alexandra Dietrich will lead the community in an online and free Disney Sing-a-along for all ages with Disney favorites from Snow White to Moana. Participants can also make requests! Access the live streaming on NEMPAC’s Instagram Account @nempac-boston!

