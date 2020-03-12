Today is Thursday, March 12 and if you’re looking for ways to keep busy at home over these next fews weeks, be sure to check out one of the 10 best titles for understanding the city of Boston better, read more on Curbed Boston.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

4:00PM 30-Minute Reads at the North End Library. As fun as fiction but full of facts, long-form journalism articles are substantive reads on a wide variety of current topics, accessible online, and take 30minutes or less to read. How it works: (1) Sign up at jhawes@bpl.org and the link to the week’s article will be emailed to you. (2) Read the article. (3) Meet and discuss!

6:00PM CANCELLED: NBSS Presentation: Turning Around America. Join noted wood turner and sculptor Beth Ireland at North Bennet Street School as she shares stories and experiences of teaching wood turning to kids and adults over the past 20 years, see additional details here.

7:00PM CANCELLED: NEWRA Monthly Meeting at the Nazzaro Center. Stop by 30 N Bennet Street for the North End Waterfront Residents Association monthly meeting, see additional details here.

Notable News:

Days after new reports about having some of the worst traffic in the country, the city’s rush hour traffic has dropped as the number of presumptive cases of coronavirus surpassed 90, read more on Boston.com.

Sunset over Hanover:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, March 13

12:30PM CANCELLED: ABCD Service Center St. Patrick’s Day Party. This event has been cancelled as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19. The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day party on Friday, March 13, at 12:30pm at their 1 Michelangelo Street location, see additional details here.

1:00PM Films of Ida Lupino: On Dangerous Ground (1951). Stop by the North End Library for their Friday film series featuring On Dangerous Ground from 1951.

Saturday, March 14

2:00PM Free Salsa Dancing Lessons. Do you love to dance? Want to learn how? Come join Faneuil Hall and the Metamovements Latin Dance Company for salsa dancing and lessons. The event is free, no partner necessary and beginners are welcome.

6:00PM POSTPONED – Paul Cary Goldberg – Tutta la Famiglia. THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED. Join us for a community celebration in honor of the newly released Tutta la Famiglia! Photographer Paul Cary Goldberg talks about his long-term photo project at Caffe Sicilia in Gloucester, Mass., and the process of getting his book published.

From the Community:

Join the Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway for an evening under the Strawberry Moon on Thursday, June 25 at 8:30 p.m., continue reading.

