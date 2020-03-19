Today is Thursday, March 19 and “After 20 seasons, 42-year-old Tom Brady announced he’s leaving the New England Patriots. He said his decision had nothing to do with money and everything to do with a rookie teammate giving him a coffee cup that read “World’s Greatest Grandpa.” – Ben Alper.



Here’s what else you need to know for today…

St. Joseph’s Day.

4:00PM POSTPONED: Crafty Grown-ups: Flower Making. All Boston Public Libraries are closed due to COVID-19. All events, classes, concerts and talks taking place at all locations of the Boston Public Library are at this time either cancelled or postponed.

Notable News:

While we may be living in unprecedented times and practicing social distancing, some laws have not changed – including parking restrictions. Be sure to continue following the rules because yes, you can still get a parking ticket during the coronavirus pandemic, read more on the Boston Globe.

St. Leonard’s Church:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, March 20

1:00PM POSTPONED: Films of Ida Lupino: Hard, Fast and Beautiful! All Boston Public Libraries are closed due to COVID-19. All events, classes, concerts and talks taking place at all locations of the Boston Public Library are at this time either cancelled or postponed.

Saturday, March 21

10:30AM CANCELLED: I Piccoli Lettori. THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED. Join I AM Books for its Italian reading group for little ones! Children (0-4) and their parents will engage in multiple readings and games for a fun morning of Italian language and learning.

6:00PM POSTPONED – Marina Viola – Loro Fanno l’amore. THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED.



From the Community:

From Chef Rich Ansara:

I sympathize with all that is going on with everyone. But especially with my industry brothers and sisters. It’s a very scary time for all of us. We like many of our industry family have decided to try our hand at takeout and delivery daily from 4-8 pm, continue reading.

