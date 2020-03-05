Today is Thursday, March 5 – the anniversary of the Boston Massacre. The Boston Massacre occurred on March 5, 1770. A squad of British soldiers, come to support a sentry who was being pressed by a heckling, snowballing crowd, let loose a volley of shots. Three persons were killed immediately and two died later of their wounds; among the victims was Crispus Attucks, a man of black or Indian parentage. The British officer in charge, Capt. Thomas Preston, was arrested for manslaughter, along with eight of his men; all were later acquitted. The Boston Massacre is remembered as a key event in helping to galvanize the colonial public to the Patriot cause. See events taking place to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre here.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

6:00AM DCR Locks Closed. Beginning on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 6 a.m. and continuing through Friday, March 6, 2020 at 6 p.m., the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will close the Charles River Dam Pedestrian Walkway for necessary maintenance at the DCR facility, see additional details here.

9:00AM National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Wreath-Laying. A formal service by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will take place at the grave of the victims of the Boston Massacre in the Granary Burying Ground on the Freedom Trail. The wreath-laying will be conducted at the grave of Crispus Attucks, Samuel Gray, James Caldwell, Samuel Maverick, and Patrick Carr, see additional details here.

4:00PM Crafty Grown-ups: Flower Making. Stop by the North End Library for Craft lovely paperblooms for spring. For grown-ups only!

5:00PM Neighborhood Night to Benefit NEAD. North Street Grille continues to host “Neighborhood Night” on the first Thursday of each month to support North End neighborhood nonprofit agency programs. The March event will take place on March 5 and will benefit North End Against Drugs (NEAD), see additional details here.

6:00PM North End Public Safety Meeting. NE Public Safety Meeting – Nazzaro Center, 30 N. Bennet St. Attended by Boston Police Area A-1 All North End / Waterfront residents are welcome to attend!

6:30PM Commemoration of the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Massacre. A Commemoration of the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Massacre will be held at the Old South Meeting House from 7-8 p.m. Governor Charlie Baker will be joined by other key civic and community leaders to reflect on how our most difficult national memories can inspire us to reach for our highest American ideals, see additional details here.

Notable News:

Climate change, a parking garage, and new plans to build one of Boston’s tallest high-rises have had the Waterfront community talking for a while. However, last week the New England Aquarium made a bold statement on their twitter feed opposing these plans, read more on BostonMagazine.com.

Across the Harbor:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, March 6

“Godmothered” filming. Due to unforeseen production issues, filming of “Godmothered” for the Disney+ streaming movie service was cancelled on February 28 and has been rescheduled for today, see additional details here.

1:00PM Films of Ida Lupino: High Sierra (1941). Stop by the North End Library for their Friday Film Series featuring High Sierra.



Need to submit a post? Great, start here!

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. Follow @northend.waterfront on Instagram and tag #northend or #bostonwaterfront to have your photo featured!

*Become a Patron (Rewards!)* or *Make a One-Time Contribution*

Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable to our local organization. It only takes a minute. Thank you.