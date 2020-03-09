On Sunday, April 19 the Old North Church & Historic Site will commemorate the 245th anniversary of when two lanterns were hung in the Old North’s steeple signaling the advance of the British “by sea.”

Join us from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. to honor the American spirit and support Old North! Truly a one-of-a-kind experience, the Lantern Ceremony is an uplifting and enduring event that supports the advancement of Old North’s mission and celebrates our legacy of courage, liberty, and civic engagement.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Dave McGillivray. Founder and President of DMSE Sports and Race Director for the Boston Marathon. Old North will honor McGilivray with the Third Lantern Award. His tenacious commitment to community building and his lifelong drive to create positive change embody the values of the Old North Church & Historic Site and light the way for others to actively engage in their communities.

The ceremony also honors other local leaders and changemakers and includes performances from the Middlesex Volunteer Fife & Drum Corps and the Old North Church choir; readings of Longfellow’s renowned poem, “Paul Revere’s Ride” and Revere’s first-person account of the night of April 18, 1775; and concludes with the ceremonial lighting and hanging of the two lanterns in our iconic steeple as a beacon of freedom and justice.

Individual tickets begin at $60 and can be purchased here.

See photos from last year’s ceremony here.