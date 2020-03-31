We are living in a challenging time and in unchartered territory. When people or groups step up to the plate to serve the greater cause they deserve great thanks and recognition.

We want to recognize the extreme effort being made by Steve DeAngelis, owner and the many employees of the Golden Goose Urban Market on Commercial Street in the North End. Dealing with shortages and panicky demands on the other, Steve has kept the shelves filled with produce, meat, chicken, canned goods, fish, pizza, soup, prepared foods, toilet paper and sweets and delicacies.

While some of the major supermarkets show bare shelves, Steve and his employees serve the community with smiles and helpfulness even offering free delivery of Groceries. Many elderly individuals live in the neighborhood rely on the Goose for their basic necessities and comforts.

The future is uncertain, but knowing the Goose is there is a comfort to us all.

Marilyn and Mitch Ross