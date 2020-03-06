It is that time of year to “spring forward” and turn your clocks ahead one hour. Daylight Savings Time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

We’ll lose the whole 2 a.m. hour on Sunday morning, but hopefully you won’t miss anything too important. We’ll give up one hour of sleep that night, but this also means many of us will begin commuting home while it’s still light out again!

Sunrise will be at 7:07 a.m. Sunday morning and sunset at 6:43 p.m.

Public safety officials recommend the clock change times as a reminder to replace batteries in smoke and carbon-monoxide detectors.

If you’re planning ahead, Daylight Saving Time ends on November 1, 2020.