The March North End / Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) meeting will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Center, 30 N. Bennet Street. See the full agenda posted below.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here