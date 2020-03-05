Event Notices Residents’ Association Mar. 12 Agenda: Harbor Garage Redevelopment—Presentation and Vote on NEWRA Letter By NEWRA - Thu, Mar. 5, 2020 12 0 The March North End / Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) meeting will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Nazzaro Center, 30 N. Bennet Street. See the full agenda posted below. Share this...emailFacebookTwitterRedditLinkedin RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Meetings Tenants’ Rights and Housing Resources Provided by Office of Housing Stability [Video] Meetings 27 Sheafe Street Changes Supported by Residents’ Association (NEWRA) Meetings Residents’ Association Feb. Meeting Reports: Harbor Garage, Greenway, ZBA Hearing for Rectory Conversion LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of new comments via e-mail