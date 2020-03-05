The Boston Architectural College (BAC) has been conducting a study of the potential future usage for the Nazzaro Center building, located at 30 N. Bennet St. in the North End. Students from the class presented the second phase of their project at a community meeting at the end of February, citing four stakeholders who hope to use the building.

The BAC study is independent of the City’s process for the new North End community center, and the reuse of the Nazzaro building. Results will be submitted to the City as suggestions. Watch a video of the BAC’s initial study presentation here.

At the recent meeting, the four interested parties discussed were the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC), the ABCD Service Center, the Eliot School, and the North End Waterfront Health Center.

NEMPAC is seeking music and performing arts space, while ABCD is looking to not only continue its role in providing meals to seniors, but also access to resources and socialization. After-school activities that may present potential cross-collaboration opportunities are part of the Eliot School’s ask, while the health center is primarily focused on opening a wellness center with services from acupuncture to nutritional workshops.

