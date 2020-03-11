For the second year in a row, Boston has been ranked worst in the U.S. for rush-hour traffic.

According to a study conducted by INRIX, the average Boston commuter loses 149 hours a year to traffic congestion, which INRIX equates to about $2,205 per driver. Boston did show a slight 5% improvement from last year’s report, when INRIX said Bostonians were losing 164 hours a year, yet those red brake lights are still dominating our roadways. In the North End, with its already narrow, one-way streets, even a few cars can cause major traffic.

What do you think? Do you feel like Boston traffic is getting worse? Better? Staying the same? Vote in our poll and add your comments in the section below!

