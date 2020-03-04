Massachusetts voters took to the polls along with thirteen other states to cast their ballots in the Presidential Primary on March 3rd, also known as Super Tuesday.

In Boston’s Democratic Primary, Former Vice President Joe Biden narrowly came out on top with 30.11% of the vote (43,210 ballots), beating out candidate Bernie Sanders who had 30.07% of the vote (43,154). Elizabeth Warren came in third with 27.31% (39,188). On the Republican ballot in Boston, President Trump was the favorite with 81.84% of the vote (6,469) and William Weld came in second with 12.42% (982 votes).

All City results are unofficial from Boston.gov, with 100% precincts reporting. View the results for ward committee here.

The State of Massachusetts followed a similar trend to the City of Boston. As of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Boston Globe reports Joe Biden winning the Democratic Primary with 33.7% (425,543), Sanders in second with 26.6% (336,187) and Warren in third with 21.2% (268,337). The Republican results for Massachusetts show Trump with 87.7% (212,960) and Weld with 9.3% (22,702). These results are with 90.89% reporting.

In the Democratic Primary, Biden also won Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Sanders won his home state of Vermont as well as Colorado and Utah. Maine and California have been declared too close to call. See full results for each state on the Boston Globe.