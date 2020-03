The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Vandalism

03/09/20

8:00 a.m.

Manager of a Salem St. bank reports vandalism (graffiti) to an ATM in the foyer. Video footage to be made available.

Larceny

03/25/20

1:46 p.m. — 3:15 p.m.

Victim reports he received an Amazon package delivery which was left out in front of his Prince Street building.The package which contained (sports equipment) was found open and the contents were removed.