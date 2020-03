The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Larceny

3/02/2020

7:15 p.m.

Hanover St. pharmacy reports a known male suspect stole a 100oz. bottle of laundry detergent and fled on foot.

Auto Theft

2/13/2020 – 2/14/2020

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Victim reports she parked her 2013 BMW on Snow Hill Street. When she returned the motor vehicle had been stolen. Tow line checked to no avail, stolen car unit notified.