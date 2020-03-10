Below is the construction look ahead for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project as provided by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) for the week of March 8-21, 2020.

Travel Impacts

N. Washington St. Inbound: Off-peak daytime lane reductions across the bridge and additional lane reductions at Keany Square will continue. One lane across the bridge and all turn movements will be available from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on weekdays.

N. Washington St. Outbound: Off-peak daytime lane reductions will continue across the bridge to City Square. One lane across the bridge and all turn movements will be available from 7 a.m.–2 p.m. on weekdays.

Overnight Lane Reductions: Overnight lane reductions in both directions will begin March 11 during weekdays from 9:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. At least one lane across the bridge and all turn movements will be available.

Description of Scheduled Work

Construction of the temporary pedestrian and vehicle bridge and utility bridge includes installing, assembling, and welding of bridge spans, supports, guard rails, and light poles.

Utility work by Comcast.

Work Hours

Daytime (6 a.m. – 4 p.m.) on weekdays and overnight (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) starting on March 11. The bridge’s eastern sidewalk is open and available to all pedestrians and cyclists with crossings at both Keany and City Squares. Please be advised that the DCR-controlled Charlestown locks can provide another alternate route, but may close without warning and beyond control of this project. During Tudor Wharf walkway closures, pedestrian access will be provided via the Water Street underpass and guidance signage will be provided. The contractor is coordinating with the TD Garden and local police to provide awareness and manage traffic impacts during events.

All users should take care to pay attention to all signage and police details and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

Read more from MassDOT here and follow NorthEndWaterfront.com coverage of the bridge project by searching the tag N. Washington St. Bridge. Contact NorthWashingtonStreet@dot.state.ma.us with any questions or concerns.