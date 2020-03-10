Join the National Parks of Boston, the USS Constitution Museum, the USS Constitution, and Boston Harbor Now at the USS Constitution Museum on March 16, 2020, from 6 – 8 pm, to celebrate the official book launch of acclaimed author Stephen Puleo’s new book VOYAGE OF MERCY: The USS Jamestown, the Irish Famine, and the Remarkable Story of America’s First Humanitarian Mission. The event, including author talk, book signing, and reception with traditional Irish music, is free and open to the public.

The USS Jamestown, a converted sloop-of-war, left Charlestown Navy Yard in March 1847 to deliver humanitarian aid to Ireland which was then in the grip of the devastating Potato Famine. This extraordinary voyage–with ties to Charlestown Navy Yard and the people of Boston–marked the first official US foreign aid mission authorized by Congress. At the time of departure, Charlestown Navy Yard, established in 1800 and one of the first of six Navy Yards in the country, was a regular departure point for ships sailing out on missions of war. The Jamestown mission was different; it was a remarkable mission of goodwill that lay the foundation for the next century and a half of US foreign aid missions.

Author Stephen Puleo is known for his historical nonfiction, including Dark Tide: The Great Boston Molasses Flood of 1919 and American Treasures: The Secret Efforts to Save the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Gettysburg Address. In VOYAGE OF MERCYhe effectively describes the horrors of Ireland’s Potato Famine, which have been described as the greatest humanitarian crisis in nineteenth century Europe. In the face of this ecological and humanitarian catastrophe, Puleo relates how average men and women in the US organized relief in the form of vital food supplies to be delivered out of Boston and sent across the Atlantic.

We hope you will join us at the USS Constitution Museum for this book launch, which sheds light on a little-known nineteenth-century humanitarian mission. A book signing and a reception with live Irish music follow the author talk. Copies of Voyage of Mercy will be available for purchase. This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. To reserve a space, voyageofmercy.eventbrite.com. For information about the event, call 617-242-5642.

About the National Parks of Boston

The National Parks of Boston is a collection of three National Park Service sites – Boston National Historical Park, Boston African American National Historic Site, and Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park. Established by individual legislation and for designated purposes, the three units have come together under a unified organizational umbrella to collaborate in ways that celebrate our cultural heritage, reconnect people to history and nature, and provide outdoor recreation opportunities on land and on the water. For more information, visit: www.nps.gov/bost, www.nps.gov/boaf and www.bostonharborislands.org

About the USS Constitution Museum

Celebrating over 40 years, the USS Constitution Museum serves as the memory and educational voice of USS Constitution by collecting, preserving, and interpreting the stories of “Old Ironsides” and those associated with her. This award-winning, not-for-profit, educational institution welcomes over 500,000 visitors each year and provides a hands-on, minds-on environment where inter-generational groups seeking an enjoyable, educational experience can have fun while learning and exploring history together. The USS Constitution Museum’s goal is to educate and engage a global audience through scholarship and innovative, educational programs and to share the legacy of USS Constitution, America’s Ship of State. For more information, visit: www.usscm.org

About USS Constitution

USS Constitution, America’s Ship of State, actively defended sea lanes against global threats from 1798-1855. Now a featured destination on Boston’s Freedom Trail, Constitution and her crew of active duty U.S. Navy sailors offer community outreach and education about the ship’s history and the importance of naval sea power to more than 500,000 visitors each year. For more information, visit: www.navy.mil/local/constitution

About Boston Harbor Now

Boston Harbor Now is committed to access, resiliency, and Harbor’s economic role in the region. Boston Harbor Now works with public and private partners to expand access to open space and recreational, educational and cultural opportunities harbor-wide, to plan for and build an integrated and expanded water transportation system, and to foster economic development and growth that is resilient to sea-level rise and the effects of climate change. Boston Harbor Now plays a unique role as the non-profit partner of the Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park raising funds to help the National Park Service, Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, the City of Boston to enhance visitor experience and provide interpretive, educational and cultural programs and volunteer opportunities, and free access for diverse communities. For more information, visit: www.bostonharbornow.org