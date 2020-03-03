Giovanna “Jeanie” (Fralliciardi) Lanza of Boston’s North End passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 1, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Lanza. Loving mother of Joseph A. Lanza and his wife Lorena of Revere, Kenneth R. Lanza and Michelle Petrigno of the North End, and Christopher Lanza and his wife Deborah of Wakefield. Cherished nonni of Kenneth R. Lanza Jr., Marialorena Lanza, Jianna Lanza, and Joseph Lanza. Also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, March 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.watermanboston.com.
Jeannie will surely be missed —– now she will join her husband and many other loved ones, especially her friend Elenor Sutera ! When Jeannie was healthy, she was so kind and considerate–visiting her sick friends !! I can remember when our friend Eleanor was in the North End Nursing Home, and I happen to be there at the same time, Jeannie was so very kind to both of us—she would come visit and bring a cheerful and uplifting greeting every time she entered the room !! I for one, will never forget the smile she always put on our faces !!!! May you REST-IN-PEACE Jeannie—All my LOVE JG
JEANNE LANZA WAS IN A CLASS OF HER OWN. SHE WAS QUIET, RESPECTFUL & A VERY
KIND HUMAN BEING. SHE WILL BE DEEPLY MISSED & MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.