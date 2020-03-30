Armando A. Ventola, age 95, of Boston’s North End passed away peacefully, March 28, 2020 at his home. Armando was the beloved husband of the late Antoinetta (Ruzzo) Ventola. Born in Boston, Armando was one of eight children of the late Antonio and Maria Ann (DeMarco) Ventola.

Armando was raised and educated in Boston’s West End. He worked for forty years as a waiter at the former European Restaurant in the North End of Boston where he made many lasting relationships with customers and coworkers over the years. Armando was passionate about baseball and was proud to be a fan of the New York Yankees. Armando was most passionate about his family and friends and the people of the North End of Boston. Nothing made him happier than to be surrounded by his family and those he loved. He will fondly be remembered for his frequent visits to the North End Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center where he would spend much time visiting friends that were in residence there. He will be greatly missed.

In addition to his late wife and parents, Armando is predeceased by his sisters, Carmela Corrente and Margaret Ferrullo, brothers, Angelo and Danny Ventola.

He is survived by his devoted daughters, Paula Luongo of Boston and Marie Perullo of Florida. He was the loving grandfather of Antonio Luongo and his wife Diana of Wilmington, Joseph Luongo and his wife Jennifer of Medford, Paul Luongo and his wife Christina of Walpole, Lawrence Perullo of New Hampshire and Melissa Perullo of Florida. He was the loving great grandfather of Daniel, Lorianna, Joseph, Ava and Gabriella. He is also survived by his brother Carmen Ventola of Everett, sisters, Maria Hynes of New Hampshire and Yola Gandolfo of Everett.

Due to the current pandemic and in keeping with Federal and State health guidelines, funeral services for Armando will be privately held. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Armando’s memory to the North End Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, 70 Fulton Street, Boston, MA 02109. Arrangements by the Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of Medford.