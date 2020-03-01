Check out the residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area during the month of February 2020.

$0 – $999,999

121 Salem #5D: 1 bed, 1 bath with 495 sf. sold for $435,000

4 N Bennet Ct. #1: 1 bed, 1 bath with 464 sf. sold for $460,000

Lincoln Wharf #8: 1 bed, 1 bath with 779 sf. sold for $585,000

85 E. India #39H: 1 bed, 1 bath with 881 sf. sold for $700,000

65 E. India #4E: 1 bed, 1 bath with 838 sf. sold for $710,000

99 Broad #6E: 1 bed, 1 bath with 759 sf. sold for $715,000

130 Fulton #18: 1 bed, 1 bath with 1,020 sf. sold for $795,000

Strada #819: 1 bed, 1 bath with 987 sf. sold for $799,000

81 Prince #4: 4 bed, 2 bath with 1,049 sf. sold for $965,000

$1,000,000 +

Folio #904: 2 bed, 2 bath with 1,282 sf. sold for $1,360,000

2 Michelangelo: 4 unit building with 2,178 sf. sold for $2,050,000

1 Lewis Wharf: Commercial office building with 15,764 sf. sold for $13,200,000

Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.

View previous real estate sales.