To our patients in the North End, Charlestown, and beyond:

We at North End Waterfront Health realize there is a great deal of concern around the issue of the coronavirus, with increasing community cases around the country. As this fluid situation unfolds, we want to reassure you that we are following all safety precautions that are being developed at Mass General to deliver our usual care, while keeping patients and staff safe. Patients should feel safe to come to the health center for appointments in all departments.