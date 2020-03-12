To our patients in the North End, Charlestown, and beyond:
We at North End Waterfront Health realize there is a great deal of concern around the issue of the coronavirus, with increasing community cases around the country. As this fluid situation unfolds, we want to reassure you that we are following all safety precautions that are being developed at Mass General to deliver our usual care, while keeping patients and staff safe. Patients should feel safe to come to the health center for appointments in all departments.
- If you are sick, stay home and call us. We will talk with you about your symptoms and help you make a plan for getting care that is right for you.
- We remain open and accepting new patients.
- A good website for up-to-date guidance on the coronavirus issue is: mass.gov/2019coronavirus.
- MGH Coronavirus Hotline is available for questions 8am to 8pm at (617) 724-7000.
- As of now, there is no community testing for this virus – the testing you are seeing on TV is being done via the Dept. of Public Health for case contacts.