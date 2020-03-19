David Perry, Coalition Manager at the North End Waterfront (NEW) Health Center led a discussion on substance abuse, support, and local resources at the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) March meeting.

The mission is to educate, prevent, and treat some of the substance abuse disorders that are within the North End community. The primary concerns, as Perry has noted from safety and neighborhood meetings, are needle sticks and homelessness. In response to that, NEW Health has been out a job for an outreach worker, who can connect these individuals to services, likely outside of the North End, where they can get the kind of acute treatment that is needed.

Any community members who would like to be involved with the coalition can contact Perry at dperry7@partners.org or at 617-981-3273.

(2:08) NEWNC President Brett Roman asked Perry what he aspired the coalition to be and what he thinks will be the best use for it. Perry responded that educating the community about substance abuse disorders and misuse. Connecting with the local schools and some possible after-school programming focused on prevention. He also said the coalition can work with individuals at the health center who may have a budding substance abuse disorder that isn’t being treated.

(3:03) NEWNC Vice President John Pregmon commented that he served with Perry on North End Against Drugs (NEAD) and appreciates the work he’s doing on the coalition.

Perry was scheduled to speak at the next North End Against Drugs (NEAD) family dinner/talk on March 23, 2020. This talk has been postponed due to COVID-19, but will be rescheduled.