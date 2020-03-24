The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) will be live streaming classes weekly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. on their Instagram account, @nempacboston.

These online classes are for all ages and abilities! Great for families to do together, and a great creative break from online schoolwork and learning.

See this week’s schedule below. To support NEMPAC faculty and artists during this troubling time, 100% of class donations go directly to the teacher leading the class. To donate, go to the NEMPAC Venmo account (@nempac-boston).

To access the live streaming: you must be following @nempacboston on Instagram. Instagram is only accessible via smartphone or iPhone mobile device (it doesn’t work with computers, desktops, or ipads). If you do not have an Instagram account, you can create one easily by downloading the Instagram application on your smartphone and creating a user name and password to log in. Then search for @nempacboston to ‘follow’ us and you will be able to access our live video when it’s up and running by clicking on our ‘story’ Profile Icon in the application.