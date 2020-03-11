North End Against Drugs (NEAD) will host their annual Easter Party on Saturday April 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the BCYF Nazzaro Center.

Come and take photos with the Easter Bunny! The children will be able to color Easter Eggs, do arts and crafts, get their faces painted, and have a balloon made. Each child will also receive a free Easter goodie basket.

The event is sponsored by Michael “Mikey Fud” Giannasoli in memory of his mother, Florence. The event is free to all North End/Waterfront residents, BCYF Nazzaro Center members, NEAA players, and all their families.