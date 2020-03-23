While street cleaning is still operating on a normal schedule, the City of Boston is not ticketing or towing for street sweeping violations at this time.

With residents being asked to stay at home and avoid non-essential travel in attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Boston Transportation Department is not enforcing street sweeping regulations. The City will continue to clean the streets around parked vehicles.

Please note, @BostonBTD’s no ticketing and towing policy is for street sweeping to help residents who need to stay home. All other parking regulations are still in effect at this time. https://t.co/qnlor8hpPc — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) March 22, 2020

This only applies to street sweeping; note that other parking restrictions, such as blocking fire hydrants, are still in effect and can result in tickets and towing. Visit the Boston.gov homepage to check for updates.